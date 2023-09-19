Guests gather for a talk and a tour of CHB’s Gwavas homestead and garden. Photo / Paul Taylor





Central Hawke’s Bay’s Spring Fling events are well underway and while some events are already sold out there is still much more on offer.

Kyle leech and Laura Palmer at the Gwavas garden tour. Photo / Paul Taylor

The past two weekends have brought punters out to enjoy picnics and tapas, daffodils, garden and homestead touring and the Hatuma Half Marathon.

This weekend is the last chance to enjoy a ramble through the Taniwha Daffodils, on SH2 Waipukurau, while tickets are still available for the Gwavas Homestead, Garden and Bush Tour, the Garden to Vase with Foraged and Found event at historic Aramoana Homestead, and High Tea at the Ongaonga Museum.

Ngahere Heremaia shows his approval of the food at the Spring Picnic at Pukekaihau. Photo / Connull Lang

Punters enjoying the sun at the Spring Picnic at Pukekaihau. Photo / Warren Buckland

Next Friday brings a chance to dress up, enjoy bubbles and nibbles and step back in time with an Evening at the Museum at the CHB Museum in High St Waipawa; a hands-on experience to live like the early settlers, making butter from scratch, writing with ink and washing using old washboards.

Matt Oliver and Sarah Field competing in a tapas-style cooking competition at the Spring Picnic at Pukekaihau. Photo / Warren Buckland

Spring Fling events span from Ōtāne to Takapau, Tikokino to Porangahau. Check out the events at Spring Fling.



