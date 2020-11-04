CHB's own version of Cinderella ready to run

Bad Fairy (Mary Kippenberger) and Good Fairy (Ann Fulford) in rehearsal for Waipawa M&D's production of Cinderella.

Waipawa M&D's production of Cinderella is now only a few weeks away and the rehearsal rooms are alive with the sounds of an eager, hardworking group of people pulling out all the stops to put on another outstanding show.

Sir Roger Hall wrote this panto especially for Waipawa M&D after seeing their production of his Jack and the Beanstalk last year, as he was so impressed with their efforts.

The members of the cast are learning lines, songs and dances, while the orchestra rehearses, to build it all into one amazing show.

Behind the scenes, many hours of work are going into set building and painting, designing and sewing costumes, publicity and programme design, not forgetting the tech team working on lights and sound, and the backstage crew organising props and set changes.

Everyone involved is a volunteer, giving up many thousands of hours of time to be part of a show to make all the family laugh and have a grand old night.

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, and this show has a few unexpected twists, new villains and local CHB references. The audience is in for a treat, with lots of laughter and a great selection of recognisable songs brings the story alive.

Madeleine Howard, in her directorial debut, said while early rehearsals were challenging with Covid restrictions, everything is now coming together.

"Having Sir Roger's input has been fantastic, as he has remained in touch with the cast throughout the process, sharing ideas. It's been unique to have this interaction, and this is what's helping to bring magic to this exclusive-to-Waipawa show."

Vicky Mavin, president of the club, said: "We know the CHB Community has been hanging out for some entertainment, so I hope everyone can come along and enjoy the show."

Facebook updates are being tagged with "#Cinderswaipawa" if you want a quick way of finding out more information. Tickets are for sale on Eventfinda - https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/cinderella/waipawa - $35 for adults, $15 for children and $100 for a family ticket (2 adults, and up to 3 children).

Show dates are November 19 to 22 and November 26 to 28, with matinees on the weekend performances.