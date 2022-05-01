Lucas Perceval, Alonso Fernandez Rodriguez (coach), and Paige Franklin.

CHB Swim Club members Lucas Perceval and Paige Franklin recently competed at the New Zealand National Age Group Swimming Championship event in Wellington - a feat that took considerable perseverance in challenging times.

To be eligible for this competition, swimmers must gain qualification times for each event for their age group. The past six months have been a difficult time for them to try to gain qualification due to limited racing opportunities because of Covid restrictions.

Over the week, Lucas competed in seven events and Paige in one event, swimming personal best times, the improved performances meaning Lucas made finals in two events and Paige in her only event.

In the finals, Lucas placed eighth in New Zealand in the 200m freestyle and 50m butterfly for 14-year old boys, and Paige fifth in New Zealand in the 50m breaststroke for 13-year-old girls.

A club spokesperson said "these fantastic results are reflection on all the hard work both Lucas and Paige have put into their training despite Covid interruptions, as well as the great coaching from the CHB Swim Club coach, Alonso Fernandez Rodriguez.

"Lucas and Paige would like to thank New World, Countdown, Kingfisher Gifts and Henry's Pies for providing items and vouchers for their Easter raffle as well as everyone that brought tickets. They would also like to thank Grassroots Trust Central for a grant. All of this support from our community made it possible for them to attend this event and was very much appreciated."

If you are interested in getting your child involved in the CHB Swim Club, there is a club night once a month at the Centralines Sports Complex. New members are always welcome.