CHB on tsunami alert

Pourerere Beach

After this morning's 8.0 earthquake near the Kermadecs, the Central Hawke's Bay District Council EOC has been established.

Pourerere, Kairakau, Managakuri, Aramoana, Blackhead, Whangaehu, Te Paerahi and part of Porangahau that resides in the red zone have been evacuated.

Road blocks are now in place preventing access to the red zone.

Key Messages:

Please stay away from the coastal areas in Central Hawke's Bay until further notice

Please do not return to the coastal areas until advised by Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Group

Follow the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Facebook page and website for updates

The CHB District Council facebook Page and website will be updated regularly as information comes to hand and will include maps of the red zone