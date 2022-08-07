The near-matching opposing jerseys and a lineout of two halves in Central Hawke's Bay's match against Horowhenua Kāpiti in Levin.

The near-matching opposing jerseys and a lineout of two halves in Central Hawke's Bay's match against Horowhenua Kāpiti in Levin.

Sub-union rugby returns to Central Hawke's Bay with a match against Manawatū Māori at Takapau on Saturday, starting at 1pm.

It will be CHB's first match at home after, away match losses to NPC Heartland sides Wairarapa-Bush in Masterton on July 30 and Horowhenua Kāpiti in Levin on Saturday.

The home sides, preparing for the national Heartland championship which starts this weekend, dominated the games as expected, but not outclass the CHB sides, comprising players from the six clubs throughout the sub-union and mainly from non-Premier Hawke's Bay competitions, including Colts grade players.

Wairarapa Bush beat CHB 38-8, and on Saturday CHB scored two converted tries in being beaten 40-17 by Horowhenua Kāpiti.

Ōtāne prop Hayden Rapana scored a try in the first half and midfield back and Central premier player Tait Harte added a conversion and a penalty goal as CHB trailed the home side 10-22 at halftime. Replacement halfback Matt Wynn scored in the second half, with Harte again adding the conversion.

Central's player of the day was ever tough and gritty lock William "Gunner" Gunson.

The team has one other game scheduled after Saturday, with Heartland union Whanganui's development team due in Waipawa on August 20.

CHB committee chairman Dylan Scott said a close relationship had been established with Horowhenua Kāpiti, and CHB players were benefiting from being exposed to a higher level of rugby after the end of the club season, highlighting the value of keeping the tradition of sub-union rugby going.

Meanwhile, former national schools power house Te Aute College regained supremacy in two annual matches against Hato Paora College at Te Aute on Saturday.

In the first XV's match for the Rew Castle Trophy, named after a former long-serving Te Aute teacher and first presented in 1997, Te Aute second five-eighths and former CHB College prop Fabian Hape landed a last-second penalty for his team to win the feature match 18-15.

Te Aute won the school's Te Totara Haemata Under-15s match 61-0.

Hato Paora has a roll of just under 100 and Te Aute a roll of 71, said co-coach Shane Foster.

The results are a far cry from the heyday of 12 times winning national schools' "Ranfurly Shield", the Moascar Cup (most recently in 1979), and a 1984 win in the national schools championship final, with Te Aute having five players on its bench on Saturday from the Under-15s game, and at least three backs converted from former roles in the forwards.

The Te Aute first XV plays a catch-up match against Lindisfarne College on Wednesday, needing to win to reach the Hawke's Bay schools division 1 semifinals. This does not involve the first XVs of Super 8 central North Island schools competition sides Napier and Hastings boys' high schools.