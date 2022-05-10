CHB Hockey is steaming ahead this season. Photo / Laben Photography

The hockey season seems to be back on track now after a couple of missed games for our teams due to long weekends and Covid. Once again, Saturday provided a warm, sunny day for our teams and a great turnout of supporters, with quality games across the board.

The Mark Boys Men's Premier team played at the Centralines Sports Park against Bay Independent. Coach and player Jack Olsen felt it was a well-fought game with many more connections and plays working out. Although it was a 4-1 defeat, the Central men were well and truly in the match from the beginning with Steve scoring the opening goal of the game. Player of the day this week went to Bradley Booth for stepping up big time and creating some awesome plays.

The NZ Trellis Men's Reserves game saw a slow start due to a change up in positions, trialling players in places they weren't necessarily used to against Bay Independent 3rds. However, once they found their feet and started to pass the ball around and seek attacking opportunities, they scored 4 goals, 1 each for James, Jamie, Danny and Ravi. Ravi then went on to gain player of the day. The team managed a 4-3 win although they admit they really had to maintain strength in the defence, particularly in the last five minutes.

The Satherley Logging Women's Reserves team played an amazing game, pulling together as a unit to support each other against Napier Tech. With a loss of 5-2 as the final result, the score definitely did not represent how well they played. The team's goalie Kylie had a great game with some impressive saves - in particular, from a penalty flick near the end of the game. The player of the day went to Helen Richardson.

With a few players missing due to work commitments, the Unichem Women's Premier team went into their game against former Division 1 champions Napier Tech with open minds and a fighting spirit. The team passed the ball around well - a skill so simple yet very effective and which, in this game, frustrated their opponents.

Coach Dave Down said he could see the passion in each member of the team, who gave it their all until the fulltime whistle. Unfortunately Napier Tech managed a couple of quick well-worked goals. Central replied with one of their own and kept the pressure on, defending with heart, creating a few of their own attacking opportunities and keeping the fourth quarter completely scoreless.

Central players across all four teams should definitely credit themselves. Each week has seen the teams go from strength to strength. This weekend we have a new round starting in the competition and as yet, we have no game times confirmed, so please keep an eye out on our social media for an update on the home fixture.