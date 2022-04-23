Chilly forecast ahead for Hawke's Bay as autumn bites

Surfers and stand-up paddleboarders out on the water off Napier on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wear something warm out the door this week.

MetService is forecasting some chilly mornings across Hawke's Bay.

The mercury is forecast to fall as low as 4C in Waipukurau on Tuesday morning, while Hastings and Napier are expected to hit 5C and Wairoa 6C.

More cold mornings will follow throughout the week as autumn begins to bite.

"We are well and truly into autumn now, and the cooler days are starting to settle in," the MetService forecast reads.

The week will also bring with it mainly fine conditions, with chances of showers on Monday and Wednesday across Hawke's Bay, according to MetService.

That is particularly good news for Wairoa, which is still recovering from record rainfall during the past month and will welcome the drier conditions.

MetService stated the weather has been unusually warm for autumn across the country.

"Record-breaking autumnal warmth has staved off the duvet for another night, but don't expect that to last.''