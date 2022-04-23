Emil Crichton scores for Hastings against Clive at Farndon Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Magpies back Neria Foma'i had a successful return to Hastings Rugby & Sports colours on Saturday afternoon, inspiring his team to a 38-26 victory over Clive.

Foma'i did not travel to Australia with Moana Pasifika so was available for the 2022 Ray White Nash Cup round two match at Farndon Park.

Clive scored first when fullback Tianua Poto grabbed a smart chip kick by Antony Wilson and threw a return pass for the winger's try.

Hastings were superior with ball in hand though and hit the lead in the 26th minute after tries from Emil Crichton and Gideon Kautai.

The hosts did have a vastly dominant scrum, penalties from which helped them set up shop in Hastings' red zone over the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Clive came away with a try to No 8 Nathan Burton and a Hastings yellow card for their efforts to lead 14-12 at the break.

Playing in the 12 jersey, Foma'i showed his class to step a couple of defenders and score shortly after halftime.

Clive reclaimed the lead just as Hastings got their 15th man back on with flanker Jesse Tuhua scoring from an attacking lineout.

Hastings then cut loose for three straight tries to Crichton, Kautai and Johnny Saifiti in fewer than 10 minutes of play.

Clive had a quarter of the game left to make up the 17-point deficit and successive penalties against Hastings put them on the front foot.

Burton got his second try off the back of an attacking scrum and Clive almost scored another five-pointer that would have made the dying minutes interesting, but Hastings held firm.

Back-to-back bonus-point victories see Hastings share the Nash Cup lead with Napier Old Boys Marist and Napier Technical Old Boys.

Marist defeated MAC 40-34 at Flaxmere Park, scoring the winning try with the final play of a thriller.

They were four points clear into the final 10 minutes when MAC reserves Falisi Maka and Teina Huia each picked up silly yellow cards for foul play.

Fullback Josiah Sakaria got an unlikely try for the hosts in the 74th minute to give them a one-point lead before his opposite, Paoraian Manuel-Harman, broke MAC hearts with a stunning individual effort.

Aotea made Napier Tech work hard for a 34-22 win having only trailed by two points at halftime.

The long-awaited return of premier Hawke's Bay rugby to Dannevirke was slightly marred by a red card for Aotea's star recruit Ryan Tongia after a high tackle in the closing stages.

Havelock North are the other side with two wins from two games having beaten Tamatea 19-13 in another tight clash at Anderson Park.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 10 minutes with second five-eighths Kalin Paewai's 77th minute try proving the match-winner.

Napier Pirate held a one-point lead at halftime of their game against Central Hawke's Bay at Tamatea Park but gave up 12 points without scoring in the second period to lose 15-26.



Nash Cup Round Two

Aotea 22-34 NTOB

MAC 34-40 NOBM

Clive 26-38 Hastings

Pirate 15-26 Central

Havelock 19-13 Tamatea

Taradale bye