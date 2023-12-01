CHB College prefects for 2024, from left: Veronica Mills, Lucy Maclow, Fionn Stevenson, Danielle Hemi, head prefect Isaac Ellwood, head prefect Libby Burne, Jackson McGrory and Teagan Walton.

Central Hawke’s Bay College has named its student heads of school and prefects for 2024.

Heads of school will be Libby Burne (ex Waipawa School) and Isaac Ellwood (ex Takapau School), with prefects Veronica Mills (ex Waipukurau School), Lucy Maclow (ex Waipukurau School), Fionn Stevenson (ex Pukehou School), Danielle Hemi (ex Pukehou School), head prefect Isaac Ellwood (ex Takapau School), head prefect Libby Burne (ex Waipawa School), Jackson McGrory (Francis Douglas Memorial College) Teagan Walton (ex Tikokino School).











