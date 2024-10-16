Property Brokers Hawke's Bay's annual charity auction helped raise more than $90,000 for regional causes.

Property Brokers Hawke's Bay's annual charity auction helped raise more than $90,000 for regional causes.

The 18th Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Charity Auction raised more than $90,000 for local charities.

The annual event at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre on Friday, October 11, attracted a crowd of 350 who bid generously on an array of items and experiences.

Beneficiaries include the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society, the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, and the Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Make a Difference Fund.

Property Brokers managing director Guy Mordaunt said it was special to raise much-needed funds for some of the most vulnerable in the community.

“Eighteen years ago, we ran the first Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Charity Auction - it started on a whim and was held in the car park of our Hastings office, which was an old house. It’s now become an iconic Hawke’s Bay calendar event.