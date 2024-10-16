Advertisement
Charity auction raises more than$90,000 for Hawke’s Bay causes

Hawkes Bay Today
The 18th Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Charity Auction raised more than $90,000 for local charities.

The annual event at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre on Friday, October 11, attracted a crowd of 350 who bid generously on an array of items and experiences.

Beneficiaries include the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society, the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, and the Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Make a Difference Fund.

Property Brokers managing director Guy Mordaunt said it was special to raise much-needed funds for some of the most vulnerable in the community.

“Eighteen years ago, we ran the first Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay Charity Auction - it started on a whim and was held in the car park of our Hastings office, which was an old house. It’s now become an iconic Hawke’s Bay calendar event.

“We are incredibly proud of the efforts of our team and delighted with the continuous support from the Hawke’s Bay community.”

Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay regional manager Joe Snee said it was an “amazing result”.

The auction featured 38 main items and an additional 37 in a silent auction. Highlights included:

  • An exclusive opportunity to use McLean Park for a personal cricket match, generously donated by the Napier City Council.
  • A 1992 New Zealand–South Africa Rugby Tour woollen jersey.
  • A Briggs L0206 race experience at the CCR Raceway.
  • Paintings by artist Dali Susanto.
  • A waka experience aboard Te Matau a Māui in Ahuriri for up to 20 people.
  • An All Blacks rugby jersey signed by the current 2024 team and coach.


