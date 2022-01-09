Central Region Surf Life Saving Championships draw big crowd on scorching summer Sunday

Waimarama Surf Club members Bella Basset-Foss and Cydney Pattison competing in the Open Women's Double Ski on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hundreds descended upon Waimarama Beach on Saturday and Sunday, and a significant portion of them weren't just there for a relaxing swim.

Photographer Ian Cooper captured the sights at the 2022 Central Region Surf Life Saving Championships, which even delivered a few Hawke's Bay winners.

The crowd at Waimarama Beach on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Lifeguards Barry Coleman and John Sanko were on duty on competition day.

The competition at Waimarama Beach was as fierce as the baking sun.

The championships had a fair few spectators as families sunned themselves in 30C+ heat.

RESULTS:

2km Beach Run

Open Female winner: Nicola Godwin, East End.

Open Male winner: Liam Chesney, Lyall Bay.

U15 Female: Ruby Matthews, Riversdale

U15 Male: Angus Lovatt, Ocean Beach Kiwi

U17 Female: Amy McHardy, Lyall Bay

U17 Male: Azrael Cabusao, Omanu

U19 Female: Harriet Lynch, Westshore

U19 Male: Joshua Thorburn

Beach Flags

Open Female: Bella Pivac, Opunake

Open Male: Caleb Lawn, Opunake

U15 Female: Ruby Matthews, Riversdale

U15 Male: Angus Lovatt, Ocean Beach Kiwi

U17 Female: Caro Olliver, Opunake

U17 Male: Zak Johnson, East End

U19 Female: Riley Grylls, NPOB

U19 Male. Caleb Lawn, Opunake

Beach Relay

Open Female: Waimarama (Laura Foss/Kate O'Connor/Jess Mill/Lucy Angland)

Open Male: Ocean Beach Kiwi (Gabriel Wyatt/Taylor Topp/Grayson Hesketh/Llewellyn Ward-Leikis)

U17 Female: Waimarama (Kate O'Connor/Zoe Collier/Lucy Angland/Jess Mill)

U17 Male: Whangamata (Brylie Adams/Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson/Tyrone Herring)

U19 Female: NPOB (Ruby Newton/Riley Grylls/Ella Bolger/Ruby Shearer)

U19 Male: East End (Joshua Thorburn/Zak Johnson/Jack Cleland/Josh Goble)

Beach Sprint

Open Female: Bronagh Ryan, Titahi Bay

Open Male: Taylor Topp, Ocean Beach Kiwi

U15 Female: Eva Martin, NPOB

U15 Male: Iraia Roberts, Westshore

U17 Female: Riley Grylls, NPOb

U17 Male: Logan Smith, Opunake

U19 Female: Bella Pivac, Opunake

U19 Male: Taylor Topp, Ocean Beach Kiwi

Board Race

Open Female: Claudia Kelly, East End

Open Male: Matthew Brett, Lyall Bay

U15 Female: Freya Stolte, East End

U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway

U17 Female. Sophie Petro, Midway

U17 Male. Tyrone Herring, Whangamata

U19 Female. Sian Bester, Orewa

U19 Male. Joshua Thorburn

Board Relay

Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker/Nicola Godwin)

Open Male. Lyall Bay (Kit Jones/Liam Chesney/Matthew Brett)

U17 Female. East End (Freya Stolte/Tara Shotter/Kara Baker)

U17 Male. Whangamata (Hunter Robinson/Nathaniel Allen/Tyrone Herring)

U19 Female. Westshore (Harriet Lynch/Baylie Young/Sophie Pollock)

U19 Male. Midway (Jacob Corrin/Angus Blair/Jack Lepper)

Double Ski

Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker)

Open Male. Westshore (Liam Bowden/Daniel Brown)

U19 Female. Westshore (Harriet Lynch/Baylie Young)

U19 Male. Westshore (Daniel Brown/Ben Stephenson)

Iron

Open Female. Claudia Kelly, East End

Open Male. Scott Cliff, Omanu

U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay

U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway

U19 Female. Jessikah Fearnley, Midway

U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu

Diamond Race

U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata

U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway

Run Swim Run

Open Female. Claudia Kelly, East End

Open Male. Scott Cliff, Omanu

U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata

U15 Male. Braith Swanberg, Omanu

U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay

U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway

U19 Female. Emma North, East End

U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu

Ski Race

Open Female. Ella Kingi, Otaki

Open Male. Joel Meuli, East End

U15 Female. Freya Stolte, East End

U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway

U17 Female. Maggie Robinson, Whangamata

U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway

U19 Female. Holly Reynolds, Maranui

U19 Male. Jacob Corrin, Midway

Ski Relay

Open Female. East End (Hannah Baker/Claudia Kelly/Nicola Godwin)

Open Male. East End (Joel Meuli/Joshua Thorburn/Fletcher Moles)

U17 Female. East End (Kara Baker/Renae Pratt/Ruby Hales)

U17 Male. Whangamata (Hunter Robinson/Nathaniel Allen/Brylie Adams)

U19 Female. Midway (Jessikah Fearnley/Sophie Petro/Jayha Egan)

U19 Male. Waimarama (Alexander Finlayson/Ryan Good/Alfie Wilson)

Surf Race

Open Female. Ella Kingi, Otaki

Open Male. Daniel Callebaut, East End

U15 Female. Maddison Greetham, Omanu

U15 Male. Braith Swanberg, Omanu

U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay

U17 Male. Zac Stolte, Fitzroy

U19 Female. Emma North, East End

U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu

Tube Rescue

Open Female. East End (Emma North/Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker/Nicola Godwin)

Open Male. Omanu (Scott Cliff/Gus Shivnan/Benjamin Parrott/Azrael Cabusao)

U17 Female. Lyall Bay (Pippa Nicol/Kate McHardy/Tessa Court/Amy McHardy)

U17 Male. East End (Arlo Jordan/Daniel Callebaut/Asher Hales/Zak Johnson)

U19 Female. East End (Emma North/Renae Pratt/Sophia Birdsall/Ruby Hales)

U19 Male. Waimarama (Carwyn Pattison/Alexander Finlayson/Alex Margerison/Sam Connor)

Board Rescue

Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Nicola Godwin)

Open Male. Waimarama (Sam Connor/Alexander Finlayson)

U17 Female. East End (Arnika Watson/Freya Stolte)

U17 Male. Whangamata (Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson)

U19 Female. Lyall Bay (Pippa Nicol/Ella Aroha Court)

U19 Male. Paekakariki (Max Jones/Alexander Cecioni)

Taplin Relay

Open Female. East End (Nicola Godwin/Hannah Baker/Claudia Kelly)

Open Male. Omanu (Scott Cliff/Benjamin Parrott/Kel Iggulden)

U17 Female. East End (Tara Shotter/Kara Baker/Freya Stolte)

U17 Male. Whangamata (Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson/Brylie Adams)

Diamond

U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata

U15 Male. Yahni Brown