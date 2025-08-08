“Recognising Pat Gallagher, Dennis Schaw and Dr Roger Maaka is a huge privilege as we mark their place formally in the story of our community.”

Maaka, who spent 20 years in the New Zealand Army, was recognised for his outstanding lifetime contribution to the wellbeing and advancement of the community, his iwi, and country.

Maaka was a member of the Waitangi Tribunal for more than 15 years. As Dean of Te Ūranga Waka, the Faculty of Māori Studies at EIT, he was named EIT’s first Emeritus Professor - a rare honour.

He was instrumental in the transition of partnership and relationships between mana whenua and the CHB District Council. He served as the Kaiarāhi Mātua and led the development of council’s Tūhono mai tūhono atu, the first Māori Engagement Strategy.

Schaw has had a wide-ranging impact across sport, heritage, youth development, and community story telling. His volunteering began in his teens and continues to this day. A tireless champion of cricket and rugby, he has served as a player, coach, manager, and administrator.

Schaw is the co-founder alongside Ian Cookson and the public face of OngaTV, a grassroots digital platform launched to document and celebrate the region’s people, history, and events.

Gallagher was recognised for his tireless contributions across a wide range of community sectors, education, sport, infrastructure, local governance, and civic wellbeing.

He was instrumental in the Waipawa Kindergarten’s establishment, serving as its first chairman and later chair of the CHB Kindergarten Association.

He played key roles in establishing a local apple-packing facility, and supported community safety through Waipawa’s Night Patrols.

Ongaonga Historical Society and Rotary River Pathways Trust honoured

The Ongaonga Historical Society (OHS) has been recognised for its dedication to preserving and sharing the history of early European settlers in the Ongaonga township and CHB since its establishment in 1964.

Over the past 60 years, the OHS has meticulously restored 13 buildings and artefacts at the open-air heritage park, Ongaonga Museum, and the adjacent Coles Factory.

The Rotary River Pathways Trust was set up by the Waipukurau Rotary Club in 2013 and focuses on building and keeping recreational paths and trails, primarily along the Tukituki River.

Their efforts have led to the creation of popular trails such as the Tukituki Trail and the Gum Tree Farm Mountain Bike Park, in collaboration with local and regional councils and volunteers.

Four community groups honoured

The Pōrangahau Catchment Group was recognised for its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

As a sponsor of community events, they have provided native tree planting services, helping to raise substantial funds for the Hawke’s Bay community.

The Pōrangahau Catchment Group works hard for sustainability in the community.

Ruahine Animal Rescue is a volunteer-led organisation committed to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of abandoned and neglected animals in CHB. In 2024, the team successfully rehomed 67 animals, and by mid-2025, had already placed 68 animals into homes.

Volunteer-led initiative Surfing for Farmers CHB was also recognised.

It was launched in 2020 by Andy Lee and Jason Wyn-Harris during the height of the Hawke’s Bay drought, recognising the mental and emotional toll on farmers.

It provides local farmers with a much-needed break from the pressures of rural life through free surfing sessions, equipment, and barbecues — all in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

The Winter Olympics Charitable Trust, led by Claire Wilson, has made significant contributions to the community over the past 15 years. Each year, the event supports different local organisations and the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter.

Community Service Awards

Individual Community Services Awards on the night went to Marian Campbell, Roy Fraser, Glenda Houston, Jackie Lowry and Phillip Morris.

Campbell was awarded for her contributions as chair of a trust overseeing the William Pike Challenge. Campbell secured funding to make the challenge free for everyone, and has also provided essential camping equipment for the programme.

Fraser was recognised for his voluntary work in developing and maintaining the Tukituki Trail network. As the president of the Rotary River Pathways Trust Inc, Roy has raised substantial funding to support the growth and resilience of the trails.

Houston’s long-term dedication across various sectors gained her a community service award. She is a key member of Operation Cover Up (CHB), contributes to five to six dressage events each year, independently tackled a feral cat problem in Ōtāne, and is a treasurer and founding member of Ruahine Animal Rescue.

Lowry was recognised for her service and compassionate efforts. After Cyclone Gabrielle, she took the initiative to lead an effective response, going beyond her role as co-lead and administrator at Epic Ministries. Her efforts were so impactful that Epic Ministries received further funding from the Red Cross

Morris was awarded for more than 35 years of dedication to education and community work. He has taught at Terrace School and served as a resource teacher Māori at CHB College.

He played a pivotal role in the Ngā Ara Tipuna Project and is chairman of the Ngā Ara Tipuna Operational Trust.