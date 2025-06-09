The Government is covering the remainder (roughly $16.2 million).

The last of the $3.8 million deposit is due at the end of June.

The trust is now turning its focus to raising money to extend its hangar, next to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings, for the bigger H145.

An open day at the rescue helicopter's hangar. Photo / NZME

Trust chief executive Andy Quayle said the expansion “involves extending the walls out, made more difficult given the large and very-heavy doors that significantly drive up the cost of the upgrade”.

The estimated cost is $400,000 to $450,000.

The bigger chopper means new equipment such as stretchers, ground equipment, ground processing units, power units and ladders are needed.

The trust also wants to purchase a new remote-controlled heli-carrier, to move the chopper in and out of the hangar.

“These items all carry hefty price tags but are essential,” he said.

“Indicatively, we are looking at [up to] $1 million for that equipment that we are going to need.”

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust chief executive Andy Quayle (left) alongside pilot Charlie Beetham. Photo / NZME

Quayle thanked the generous donors, including Tumu Group which has made a large recent donation.

“The trust has utilised a significant portion of its reserves to date alongside contributions from third parties.

“What we are looking for is any other support ... to help the trust to navigate its way financially through the last component of the tranche but importantly, this lens on the additional elements of the hangar upgrade and the associated equipment that’s required.”

Hawke’s Bay’s rescue helicopter crew conducts about 400 life-saving missions every year.

The H145 Airbus will offer better safety features, greater mission range and an increased weight limit enabling transport of multiple patients (and whānau) if required.

If you want to donate, call (06) 878 1630 or email andy@hbhrt.org.nz.