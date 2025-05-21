When Central Hawke’s Bay photographer Jackie Lowry gets a call to come to the hospital, she knows two things - it’s not going to be a normal photo session and there is no rule book for how it is going to work.
Lowry is part of Heartfelt, a volunteerorganisation of professional photographers dedicated to giving the gift of photographic memories to families who have experienced stillbirth or have children with serious or life-threatening illness.
“Beyond all doubt, it’s the most significant thing I will ever do and will ever do with my camera,” Lowry said.
She works to create beautiful images that are gentle enough to share and detailed enough to be a good record of memory.
“This is no normal photo session at all ... I’ve looked through the camera, and occasionally I’ve had to take a big deep breath.”
Lowry said she took her camera with her to work and was always on standby for any calls that might come.
After the sessions, once Lowry has had a chance to work with the photos, families are given a selection of prints, a USB stick and an online password for digital access all packaged in a custom presentation box.
New Zealand representative and vice-president of Heartfelt Emma MacDonald said Lowry, like all the volunteers, “embodies the ‘heart’ of Heartfelt”.
In the last 12 months, Heartfelt has helped 384 families across the country, with 40 families in Hawke’s Bay since the group began, and five in the last 12 months.
“The work of a Heartfelt photographer is unique, demanding, challenging, confronting and profoundly rewarding.”
MacDonald said the online gallery is a permanent back-up, which means galleries could be re-emailed, reprinted and redelivered almost instantly.
“We have re-sent galleries after house fires, natural disasters and after parents separate, but they both want copies of the photos.”
She said the organisation is always looking for very special photographers who would like to donate their time, skill and heart for the benefit of families needing our services. More information can be found on the Heartfelt website.
