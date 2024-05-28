Central Hawke’s Bay Reaper Burger Challenge: ‘You can see the struggle on their faces’

Hawke's Bay Today reporter Michaela Gower the first woman to have a go at the Reaper Challenge provided by The Waffle Man in Waipukurau.

Stephen Cook has developed such a reputation on social media for his chilli-soaked Reaper Burger that men travel from across Hawke’s Bay to attempt to finish it as a dare.

But no woman had ever felt the need to take on the challenge.

Step up Hawke’s Bay Today reporter, Michaela Gower.

Stephen Cook aka the Waffle Man with Hawke's Bay Today reporter Michaela Gower after she attempted his popular Reaper Burger Challenge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Inside The Waffle Man’s food truck in Waipukurau is a spicy smell. Strong, but not off-putting. Yet.

I had seen the others stand outside Cook’s truck to attempt to finish his spicy smash burger.

But when I pitched a story about the challenge to my editor, it unfortunately came straight back at me - why don’t you try to beat it?

I walked in nervous but confident, determined to pretend it was just a burger.

When it arrived, it looked great. Two meat patties, rashers of bacon, melting cheese, gherkins and lettuce. But among it all was a thick red sauce made from reaper chillies.

And sure enough, with each bite, it became more brutal. My eyes watered, my nose ran and my tongue, lips and throat burned.

I longed for the milk the Waffle Man had on standby.

Hawke's Bay Today reporter Michaela Gower was beaten by the burger after 13 bites. Photo / Paul Taylor

After 13 bites, I was beaten and admitted defeat.

My main advice to those thinking about doing this is around the after effects:

1. Vanilla icecream combats the burn

2. Be aware of the lingering effects in the days after consuming the burger

The Waffle Man on the origin of the challenge

Stephen Cook is a sheep and beef farmer from south of Takapau, who started the Waffle Man food truck 10 months ago.

He’s since diversified into burgers, and was determined to create one of the spiciest challenges in Hawke’s Bay.

Cook’s burger sauce is made with the Carolina Reaper, described as an exceptionally hot chilli pepper and once known as the hottest in the world, although new iteration Pepper X overtook it in 2023.

Three weeks ago Cook decided to put the challenge out on Facebook to members of the public. He’s gradually been increasing the heat of the sauce every week.

“One guy got two bites in and he was done.”

He said people enjoyed the burger itself, but once the burn kicked in, “you can see the struggle on their faces”.

Cook had not yet done the challenge himself, but said he tasted the sauce while he made it and “knows how terrible it’s going to be”.

The Waffle Man food truck can be found at Dannevirke, Waipukurau and Otane monthly markets.

The Reaper Challenge can only be done on Tuesdays in Takapau from 4pm to 7pm and Fridays in Waipukurau from 4pm to 8pm.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.