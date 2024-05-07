Otawhao’s delegates to the first federation meeting held in Norsewood in October 1926 were Mrs Deans and Mrs McPhee. From left, back row: Mrs Absolum, Mrs Maddever, Mrs Mulqueeny, Mrs McPhee, Mrs Fenwick, Mrs Woods. Middle row: Miss Wilson, Mrs Bibby, Mrs Deans, Miss Spencer, Mrs Fahey, Mrs Purdie, Mrs Crewe, Mrs Nielsel. Front row: Mrs Gregory, Mrs Barabazon.

Otawhao’s delegates to the first federation meeting held in Norsewood in October 1926 were Mrs Deans and Mrs McPhee. From left, back row: Mrs Absolum, Mrs Maddever, Mrs Mulqueeny, Mrs McPhee, Mrs Fenwick, Mrs Woods. Middle row: Miss Wilson, Mrs Bibby, Mrs Deans, Miss Spencer, Mrs Fahey, Mrs Purdie, Mrs Crewe, Mrs Nielsel. Front row: Mrs Gregory, Mrs Barabazon.

When the Otawhao Women’s Institute was formed in 1924, many women walked for miles pushing prams over rough metal roads to attend.

Otawhao was the third Women’s Institute – in those days called the Country Women’s Institute – to be formed in New Zealand after Rissington and Norsewood.

Meetings used to be held in the Otawhao School, after school hours. The school was closed in 1937 and became the district hall, still the site of meetings but at the more convenient time of 1.30pm.

The WI held flower shows, Christmas parties for the district’s children, dances and kitchen teas for members’ daughters about to get married.

It also held functions for farewelling and welcoming home soldiers from World War II.

Over the years, membership numbers declined and meetings were held in members’ homes. When membership came down to just four, amalgamation with Takapau WI was sought and in 2011 Otawhao-Takapau WI was established.

Takapau WI had been established in 1929, with 58 members at its first meeting in the supper room of the Takapau Town Hall, Mrs Jackson presiding.

In total, membership was 92 with members walking to meetings – one walked nine miles – coming by train or gig, or driven by their husbands. Women rarely drove in those days.

Spring and autumn flower shows were held, while competitions and entertainment kept the meetings interesting.

The Women’s Institute played a large part in the lives of women in the district, providing them with fellowship and entertainment. On Takapau WI’s first birthday, the founder of the movement in New Zealand, Jerome Spencer, attended along with members from Norsewood, Ongaonga, Waipawa and Waipukurau WIs.

The WI catered for ploughing matches and A&P shows.

They also catered for the airmen who searched for Hamish Armstrong, whose plane was lost in the Ruahine Range on July 27, 1935.

The Armstrong family were so grateful that they donated the Armstrong Memorial Cup, presented annually as a points prize.

Also still in use is the ME Thompson Cup for the runner-up points prize. It is noted in the minutes that Mrs Thompson missed only five meetings in 23 years. This record is remarkable, as Mrs Thompson had to walk nine miles to attend those meetings.

The spring flower show was an important date in the WI calendar, when the Takapau Town Hall was filled with blooms. Due to falling membership, the last show was held in 1991 and, of the three “circles” of craft, drama and garden, only garden remains.

In 2023, Otawhao-Takapau began a new venture, adding a junior group to encourage girls to learn skills from older members, make new friends and be an active part of their community.

The original meeting place of the Otawhao Women's Institute, at Otawhao School, built in 1922.

One of the junior members shares her experience: “We started juniors this term and it has been heaps of fun. We have five juniors and so far we’ve made bracelets to sell at a crafts market and had a mini day camp putting up a tent and cooking s’mores over a candle. We’ve all got new T-shirts.

“I went up to the Northern and Hawke’s Bay AGM where Jude Vaughan gave me a kingfisher embroidery to take back to our WI. It was given to NEC from Otawhao a long time ago and is very pretty.

“During winter we have more crafts, and speakers coming to visit. Soon we will have our 100th birthday, and some of us are going to National Conference at the end of May. I’ve made a lot of friends.”

In 2021 the NZ Federation of Women’s Institutes celebrated 100 years with events in Rissington, Omatua and Napier.

Now it’s Otawhao-Takapau’s turn.

On May 9, women from all over Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand will gather at the Takapau Town Hall to celebrate Otawhao-Takapau’s 100th birthday.