“You cruise along for a little bit then climb up and work your way up the hill and go along the coastal cliffs.”

Walkers and runners can choose between completing a 17km route or a shorter 13km option, which will see participants finish after the woolshed lunch where home baking and filled rolls will be on offer.

“You are going to go through a working farm so there will be cows and calves you will be walking past, and ewes and lambs, and accessing land the general public never get to access.”

She said walkers and runners would need to bring a jacket, beanie, sunhat, a drink and snacks and wear good sturdy shoes.

The event will end with a beverage, food and a gathering of participants “to moan about their aches and pains” and an opportunity to purchase an environmentally friendly product from the school children.

“People sit around for a couple of hours enjoying the atmosphere and this year we are hoping to have some local Ōmakere musicians playing background music.”

Event participants will be able to stop and enjoy coastal views.

Foley said money fundraised in the past went towards funding swimming lessons for the whole school, sports uniforms, gymnastic leotards and netball uniforms, and the running of the school bus.

Alongside the fundraiser is a silent online auction with 35 items to bid on covering health and wellbeing to lifestyle, food, holidays, tools, and even sports memorabilia from Brodie Retallick.

The auction closes on October 10 at 8.30pm and tickets for the walk can be purchased at Eventfinda

Coastal Walk ticket information:

Adult walk or run – $55

Walk or run for 13-18 year olds – $25

Walk for 12 years and under – $10

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.