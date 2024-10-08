Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay: Ōmakere Coastal Hill Country Walk returns with trail run option

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
From sandy beaches to tramping through bush and farmland, the Ōmakere Coastal Hill Country Walk & Trail Run in Central Hawke’s Bay has scenery and sights for all.

The Ōmakere School fundraiser has returned for a fifth year with a new trial run option for those keen to take on the challenge on October 19.

The event starts at Pourerere Beach and offers a rare chance for the public to walk through four sheep and beef farms.

Fundraising committee member, planner and leader for the walk Nic Foley said the day was a great way to catch up with friends and family and encouraged groups to take part.

Nic Foley says the Ōmakere Coastal Hill Country Walk & Trail Run is a great opportunity to explore farmland not usually open to the public.
“You cruise along for a little bit then climb up and work your way up the hill and go along the coastal cliffs.”

Walkers and runners can choose between completing a 17km route or a shorter 13km option, which will see participants finish after the woolshed lunch where home baking and filled rolls will be on offer.

“You are going to go through a working farm so there will be cows and calves you will be walking past, and ewes and lambs, and accessing land the general public never get to access.”

She said walkers and runners would need to bring a jacket, beanie, sunhat, a drink and snacks and wear good sturdy shoes.

The event will end with a beverage, food and a gathering of participants “to moan about their aches and pains” and an opportunity to purchase an environmentally friendly product from the school children.

“People sit around for a couple of hours enjoying the atmosphere and this year we are hoping to have some local Ōmakere musicians playing background music.”

Event participants will be able to stop and enjoy coastal views.
Foley said money fundraised in the past went towards funding swimming lessons for the whole school, sports uniforms, gymnastic leotards and netball uniforms, and the running of the school bus.

Alongside the fundraiser is a silent online auction with 35 items to bid on covering health and wellbeing to lifestyle, food, holidays, tools, and even sports memorabilia from Brodie Retallick.

The auction closes on October 10 at 8.30pm and tickets for the walk can be purchased at Eventfinda

Coastal Walk ticket information:

Adult walk or run $55

Walk or run for 13-18 year olds – $25

Walk for 12 years and under – $10

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

