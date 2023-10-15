‘Stunning views’: Private sites and sights open for Ōmakere School fundraising walk

Punters will have views aplenty at this year's walking fundraiser for Ōmakere School.

Stunning private farmland will open up for happy wanderers keen to raise funds and traverse some champagne coastland in Ōmakere this month.

Gates in the scenic Central Hawke’s Bay district will be unlatched for Ōmakere School’s annual Coastal Hill Country Walk - a 17-kilometre loop that starts and finishes at the historic Blackhead Station woolshed on October 28th.

President of the the Ōmakere School and Community Association, Estelle Humphries, said it was a great way to experience some amazing vistas - and some rural hospitality.

“Each year is a new track. This course we’ll start from Blackhead Beach and weave our way across and up to some stunning skyline coastal views,” she said. “We’ll also have marshals on horses on the trail, which will be fantastic.”

“It’s a really historic part of Hawke’s Bay. It’s also a great showcase of how the school and community get involved, our camaraderie as a district and how everyone chips in for a good cause.”

Each year the muster gets bigger, with about 370 walkers last year.

The walks’ funds are used primarily to fund the school bus, including its running costs, repairs and bus-driver wages.

“Without the funds our community-owned bus would not be a possibility.”

Part of the Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Fling, this year’s event is the southern-most in the four years it’s been held, and will cover rolling farmland of two private properties, with “amazing views all the way to Cape Turnagain”.

A reasonable level of fitness is required, but support vehicles will be on hand. At the halfway point a packed lunch will be provided, with refreshments and a sausage sizzle at the finish line.

An online auction will also supplement the fundraising.

For more information, tickets and access to the auction head to Facebook page facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095263334867









SAT OCT 28TH09:00 - 13:00