Waipawa's northern-most main street planters are on the move.

A safety audit has found the average speed in Waipawa’s main street has plummeted 20km/h since traffic interventions have been in place, but public dissatisfaction expressed in submissions has resulted in the removal of planter boxes at the northern end of High St.

The community-led Streets for People project, which features a combination of two extra pedestrian crossings, a roundabout and planter boxes outside the shops in Waipawa on State Highway 2 has had the desired effect — calmed the traffic and helped keep our children safer, says Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand.

“The community should be very proud. They have driven this project right from the beginning with a petition to NZTA which 630 members of the community signed,” Annand said.

“Keeping our children and other road users safe has always been the purpose of this mahi.”