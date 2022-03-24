CHB District Council staff will be working through the night to monitor the district's flooding and roads.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

A boil water notice is now in place for Waipukurau and the Waipukurau racecourse is offering to shelter evacuated horses as heavy rain is expected for a second night in Central Hawke's Bay.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said with another 50mm of rain predicted by morning, the council will continue to monitor the situation through the night.

In the meantime she is urging CHB residents to conserve water, with the wastewater systems under pressure from stormwater, and to stay away from the rivers.

"Our wastewater systems are impacted, so please don't use any more water than you need to...keep clothes washing and baths for another day, only flush the toilet if you have to."

The council is working with Waka Kotahi to monitor CHB's roads and highways and Mayor Walker was quick to reassure residents that the region's main two bridges over the Waipawa and Tukituki Rivers are "all OK at the moment."

"Some people have expressed concern but while the water coming down the rivers looks spectacular our bridges are fine."

While the predicted rainfall is less than fell overnight on Wednesday, the council is urging residents to take additional care and not to go out and about and if their property could be at risk of flooding to be prepared to leave.

"If you are feeling unsafe or need help to leave your property, ring emergency services on 111," said Mayor Walker.

To report flooding or roading issues ring the council's 24 hour line on (06) 857 8060.

Waipukurau Racecourse is offering stables and yards for horses that need to be evacuated, contact Kirsty Lawrence on 027 268 890.

Fresh drinking water is available in tankers at River Terrace and Lakeview Rd Waipukurau until 10pm tonight.