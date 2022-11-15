And they're off...terrier racing is a popular event at the CHB A&P Show.

With a bad weather forecast and equestrian contestants deterred by fuel costs, CHB A&P Show president David Poulton says “we have to consider it a positive - after all we’ve been through with Covid and a bad winter - that we were able to put a show on in the first place.”

David says while entries in the shearing competition were on par if not better than in previous years, equestrian entries were low, as were entries in other sections.

“We can’t attribute it to any one thing ... there’s a hangover from Covid, people just aren’t used to going out to events. Costs have hit our equestrians, especially the fuel to run trucks and tow horse floats.

“We know we’re not unique in having lower numbers - A&P Shows across the country are struggling.”

“We’ve definitely had better shows but we’re lucky we have a staunch committee and we will get around the table - we do this for the community and our show was founded on strong core principals of bringing the community an agricultural and pastoral show...we’ll keep aspiring to do that.”

Poulton says the committee is grateful to the sponsors, especially principal sponsor Centralines, and the stallholders who supported the event, as well as the hours of volunteer labour that went into producing the event.

Show spectators were treated to trade stalls, shearing, horse showing and showjumping as well as displays from Fire and Emergency Services and vintage farm machinery. The terrier race once again proved a crowd favourite.



