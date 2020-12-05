Carpark over stopbank part of Pettigrew Green Arena development

The car park over the stop bank is adjacent to the Pettigrew Green Arena and by the Tutaekuri River. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council says a carpark over the Tutaekuri River stopbank is a "major milestone" in the $20 million expansion of Pettigrew Green Arena.

The expanded arena's eight new indoor courts will be where the existing rear carpark is, so more spaces are needed, the council's Sustainable Napier Committee heard on December 3.

Other options were a carpark at the end of the new expanded arena and a hybrid option of parking at the rear as well as on part of the stopbank reserve.

But arena chairman Craig Waterhouse and EIT chief executive Chris Collins said those could be a "show stopper" for the project, which has Government "shovel ready" funding of $6.4 million as well as $4.1m from the council.

The stopbank carpark will initially have capacity for 365 vehicles with another 150 added at stage two and will be designed to be an eco-friendly and flood resilient surface.

The entrance traffic concept plan of the new car park. Image / Supplied

The pros of this option are the proximity to EIT; advantages to managing noise, disturbances and visual impact; and that it better supports future developments.

But the cons are iincreased risks of flooding in a 1 in 5 year event; higher costs because of flood clean-up and repairs and that that pump track may have to be moved.

PGA will be responsible for maintaining the carpark, including damage from flooding.

Collins told councillors that EIT closely monitors the river levels as it's used for storm water systems and in the past 25 years, the proposed carpark site had never flooded.

Waterhouse also acknowledged that although there is a risk of flooding, warning measures are in place to mitigate damage to vehicles.

"This extension is long overdue. Users are demanding more court space; the lack of space affects the health of our children, they are not moving back to grass-sports, they are simply not participating in sport.

"This is the biggest investment in the future wellbeing in youth in Hawke's Bay. It is first and foremost a much-needed expansion for the community, with over 90 per cent of users under the age of 19," he said.

He said their favoured option is a carpark that will futureproof for any additional expansion as sports such as basketball, futsal, volleyball and netball continue to grow.

"It will also be a significant boost to the economy as the region can attract national and international events."

Waterhouse said NCC's support of the stop bank carpark is a boost for the project for when it goes to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council meeting on December 16.

HBRC is the consenting authority for the use of the stop bank land.