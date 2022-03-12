Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Cargo substance leak at Napier Port closed part of Breakwater Rd

Quick Read
Napier Port closed off part of Breakwater Rd on Friday night as a precaution following a substance leak. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Sahiban Hyde

A cargo substance leak on Napier Port closed off part of Breakwater Rd, as a precaution on Friday night.

A spokesperson said the substance was ethanol liquid.

"There are no injuries, and Fire and Emergency services were on site as a precaution as per our HAZCHEM procedures."

The port put a cordon of 50m in place which is why part of Breakwater Rd was closed.

A fire and emergency services spokeswoman said an ethanol tank was leaking and was moved to a containment area, by which time it had stopped leaking.

The port kept an eye on it overnight, and Breakwater Rd was re-opened at 9.30pm on Friday.