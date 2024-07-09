Police chased a vehicle thought to have been stolen. Photo / NZME

Two men, aged 43 and 50, have been charged after a half-hour early Tuesday pursuit alleged to have involved a stolen car thought to have been used in a retail burglary in Hastings.

The vehicle was twice spiked, and the men, said to have hurled stolen property from the vehicle during the incident, were captured trying to flee on foot, said Inspector Chris Wallace, of Hawke’s Bay Police.

Charges include failing to stop for police, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, burglary, endangering life, and possession of methamphetamine.

Wallace said police signalled for a driver to stop in Havelock North after the sighting of a vehicle with stolen plates travelling on Maraekakaho Rd around 12.50am.