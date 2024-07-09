Advertisement
Car spiked after Hastings burglary, two arrested

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Police chased a vehicle thought to have been stolen. Photo / NZME

Two men, aged 43 and 50, have been charged after a half-hour early Tuesday pursuit alleged to have involved a stolen car thought to have been used in a retail burglary in Hastings.

The vehicle was twice spiked, and the men, said to have hurled stolen property from the vehicle during the incident, were captured trying to flee on foot, said Inspector Chris Wallace, of Hawke’s Bay Police.

Charges include failing to stop for police, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, burglary, endangering life, and possession of methamphetamine.

Wallace said police signalled for a driver to stop in Havelock North after the sighting of a vehicle with stolen plates travelling on Maraekakaho Rd around 12.50am.

The driver failed to stop and police followed the vehicle along several streets from Havelock North through Longlands, Clive, Hastings and Flaxmere between 12.50 and 1.40am, he said.

The vehicle was successfully spiked at the Railway Rd-State Highway 51 intersection and then again on Stock Rd, but was abandoned by the occupants, who were then tracked with the use of a police dog unit to nearby locations and apprehended.

“During the pursuit a large number of previously stolen items were thrown towards patrol units, most of which were narrowly missed,” Wallace said.

Police recovered the stolen hand and power tools which are believed to have been taken in a burglary at a Heretaunga St West retail address overnight.

