Police are investigating after a workshop on Mangarara Road was broken into on Friday night.

A padlock was smashed off a gate to the property and three motorcycles, a Jonsered chainsaw, tools and a box of white contractor’s aerosol sprays were taken, as well as the site caravan - a green and white Liteweight Tracker, plate number 95POA.

Police are also investigating thefts from vehicles on three properties on Mt Herbert Road in Waipukurau. Of concern to police is the fact the vehicles were parked up driveways and away from the road, prompting advice to “keep vehicles locked and remove valuables, even if they are parked next to your house.”

Information is sought from anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Russell Park Waipukurau toilets on Thursday night/Friday morning after damage was done to the interior of the building, including an attempt to set fire to fittings.

An early fuel stop at the Ongaonga store left three youths from Wairarapa in the hands of Waipukurau police after they allegedly attempted to break into fuel pumps at the store.

The three were found in possession of a vehicle allegedly stolen from Dannevirke, and one of the three is alleged to have been carrying a knife. A 13-year-old is being dealt with by the youth justice system.