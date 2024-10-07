Advertisement
Car crashes into Napier stream: Lucky weekend dip drags on

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Council staff were on Monday afternoon investigating what to do with a car now at risk of polluting a cross-town Napier drain following a crash which occurred early on Saturday morning.

The Holden Commodore at rest in Napier’s Georges Drive Drain on Monday afternoon, two and a half days after its driver left Alpers Terrace and crashed into the stream early on Saturday morning.
A staff member at the Georges Drive Drain scene off Alpers Terrace, between Kennedy and Taradale Roads, said there appeared to be no pollution issues with the red Holden Commodore while it was sitting nosed into the stream but the risks in removing the vehicle would need to be assessed.

The crash was reported about 1am on Saturday, with police telling Hawke’s Bay Today suggestions there had been a “fleeing driver” incident were incorrect, although the driver left the scene after the crash.

A person reported to be the driver returned “some time” later.

Marks on the road indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle while rounding a bend on Alpers Tce, heading towards Taradale Rd. Said marks show the car snaked across the road, and it then careened across the grass reserve, went to the left of a tree and dropped into the water.

One Alpers Tce resident said: “I don’t know why people can’t negotiate that bend.”

Logan Ave resident John Meehan, who had called both the Napier city and Hawke’s Bay regional councils regarding the vehicle, said he was worried about the risk of pollution, with the car having been in the water for more than two days.

Meehan saw people return to the vehicle on Monday morning, with one person entering it to open the bonnet, which was then lifted to remove a battery.

There were other signs of looting, including the vehicle’s doors having been left open overnight, a car jack being smashed through the rear window, and the disappearance of its rear number plate.

Police said inquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

