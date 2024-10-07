Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Council staff were on Monday afternoon investigating what to do with a car now at risk of polluting a cross-town Napier drain following a crash which occurred early on Saturday morning.

The Holden Commodore at rest in Napier’s Georges Drive Drain on Monday afternoon, two and a half days after its driver left Alpers Terrace and crashed into the stream early on Saturday morning.

A staff member at the Georges Drive Drain scene off Alpers Terrace, between Kennedy and Taradale Roads, said there appeared to be no pollution issues with the red Holden Commodore while it was sitting nosed into the stream but the risks in removing the vehicle would need to be assessed.

The crash was reported about 1am on Saturday, with police telling Hawke’s Bay Today suggestions there had been a “fleeing driver” incident were incorrect, although the driver left the scene after the crash.

A person reported to be the driver returned “some time” later.