Car crashes into ditch on State Highway 2 near Otane

Police are responding to a crash on SH2 near Otane.

A helicopter, police and St John Ambulance are responding after a car crashed into a ditch beside a highway near Otane.

A police spokesperson said police were notified at about 3.50pm and were on their way to the accident on State Highway 2.

The crash occurred between College Rd and Drumpeel Rd and is about 1km out of the Otane township, the spokesperson said.

The road was down to one lane and police were assisting with traffic control before it re-opened shortly after 5pm.

