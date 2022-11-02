Splash Planet, Hastings, will be the venue for this month's CanTeen Aotearoa event. Photo /Warren Buckland

Splash Planet, Hastings, will be the venue for this month's CanTeen Aotearoa event. Photo /Warren Buckland

Every year CanTeen Aotearoa supports many of the 4200 rangatahi / young people aged 13-24 across Aotearoa who are impacted by cancer - whether it's their own diagnosis, that of a sibling or a parent, or the death of a loved one.

CanTeen's mission is to make sure rangatahi don't have to face cancer alone, and this month's CanTeen Aotearoa event in Hastings is just one of the ways the charity gets rangatahi together, helping them connect with others and have some time out from "the hard stuff".

CanTeen Aotearoa national manager of psychosocial services Lucy Barnes says connection and support are at the core of what CanTeen does.

"One thing we do is provide events - anything from bowling or movie nights to surfing or online events - so rangatahi can meet others who have a shared experience.

"A cancer diagnosis, be it their own or that of a close family member, can be an isolating experience for a young person. These rangatahi are already going through so much change, working out their identities and futures ... then cancer comes along.

"CanTeen provides peer events and therapies, we have psychologists, social workers, and a music therapist to help youth navigate a world with cancer in it, and to learn strategies to cope."

Covid had put a pause on face-to-face activities, but now they can be held again and the CanTeen crew decided to put something special on for Hawke's Bay members, taking them to Splash Planet on Sunday, November 27, for a day of fun, food, and companionship.

The free event is for CanTeen members and will be supported by a youth worker and psychosocial support worker.

CanTeen members can register for the November 27 event by emailing info@canteen.org.nz.

Rangatahi / young people not currently supported by CanTeen can refer themselves or be referred to CanTeen at www.canteen.org.nz/join-now

The organisation has hubs in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Rangatahi outside of the hub cities have access to a full range of CanTeen services via zoom, over the phone, and online. The CanTeen team regularly visits regions to have face-to-face meetings with rangatahi and whānau and run peer events.

All members can connect, chat and share experiences with other rangatahi through CanTeen's online platform CanTeen Connect.

CanTeen Connect counsellors are also available online or by phone six days a week.