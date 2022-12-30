‘Can’t park there’: Car lodged in awkward spot after Napier crash

A car was still lodged in an awkward parking spot on the fence at Anderson Park in Napier on Friday after a crash early Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A car that crashed its way into an awkward parking spot at a popular Napier park has caused a bit of festive mirth on social media.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle landed and came to rest on fencing along the side of Anderson Park in Greenmeadows about 1.15am on Thursday and was stuck on top of it.

The car was still at the spot on Friday morning, prompting numerous photos and comments such as “you can’t park there, mate” on social media.

The spokesperson said police had attended and had spoken with the owner of the vehicle. The driver of the car was uninjured.