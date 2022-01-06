Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Canny View: The value of independent advice

5 minutes to read
Getting financial advice suitable for your unique situation should give you peace of mind, says Nick Stewart.

Getting financial advice suitable for your unique situation should give you peace of mind, says Nick Stewart.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

I think the general concept of independent advice is well received.

We know that if people have a vested interest in something, they are more likely to steer you towards the outcome that most benefits

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.