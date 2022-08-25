Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Take cover with some insurance

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
6 mins to read
Renters should try their best to have content insurance for furniture. Photo / NZME

Renters should try their best to have content insurance for furniture. Photo / NZME

Have you noticed the ever-growing frequency of sad stories around folk trapped overseas with large medical bills, or a family struggling to bring a loved one home for a funeral, and all they can do

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.