Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Slow and steady wins the financial race

6 minutes to read
Portfolios should be built with a variety of asset classes to support long-term goals and plans.

Portfolios should be built with a variety of asset classes to support long-term goals and plans.

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

OPINION:

Though it may sound like something to be wary of, volatility is and always has been part and parcel of investment.

When we say "volatility", it's usually referencing the amount of risk or uncertainty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.