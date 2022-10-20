Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Playing the long game is key to growing your wealth

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
4 mins to read
Feeling in control of our finances is incredibly empowering, yet managing them can take time and skill, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Getty Images

Feeling in control of our finances is incredibly empowering, yet managing them can take time and skill, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Getty Images

As with the most recent OCR rate hike, the latest announcement on the NZ Consumer Price Index (CPI) comes with good news and bad news.

The good news; there has been a very slight decrease

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today