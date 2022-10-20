Cheers to 10 years of brewing

Zeelandt Brewery head brewer and managing director Chris Barber. Photo / Supplied

It's cheers to 10 years, and what better way to celebrate the milestone for Zeelandt Brewery than with 10 beers?

Head brewer and managing director Chris Barber says it's been "a hell of a mission to get 10 beers brewed for such a small brewery". But, they have done it, and all 10 will be available in packs of 10 next month.

In the meantime, celebrations start this weekend with the 14 beers on tap.



The restaurant Cone and Flower, which opened just before Christmas last year, will be serving delicious tapa style food designed to be shared. There will be live music and a family friendly atmosphere.

Reflecting on 10 years in business, Chris says he's proud of their achievement.

"It's been a lot of hard work and there's more to come. It's not time to put our feet up yet. It's nice to be here after 10 years. I'm proud of what our brand stands for, which is European beer styles. I feel we are the only ones that do these types of unique beers," he said.

"In Europe, most regions might drink one particular beer. We bring these beers to one place in New Zealand. European beers have layers of complexity. We don't follow any trends such as hazy beers - we just stick to what we do best.

"I have a lot of respect for breweries that stick to their guns. I think it adds character to the brewery."

Chris says he thinks alcohol should be normalised.

"It's grown from the land and made with barley and hops. It's a huge part of our history and part of the community.

"When you visit us, it's not about getting plastered. This is a family friendly environment - playground and all. Come and have a beer or a wine. Share some food with your family. Show your children that this is the normal way to approach drinking."

The other unique thing about Zeelandt Brewery is Petane Wines, run by Chris' brother Philip Baker, whose products are also served and available to buy to take home.

"That's where the name for the restaurant came from: cone, representing hops, and flower, representing the vineyard. It brings together both natural beverages with a lovely menu from our great head chef, along with good service in a nice relaxed atmosphere."

The brewery is also releasing two new beers this weekend - Jessie and Jane, an English and a New Zealand IPA, respectively.

"They are named after our great-great-grandparents, who started a brewery in the 1800s. They came from Rugby, England and settled in Horata in the South Island. Jessie was an undertaker and a builder and started the brewery.

"They had nine children - eight of them boys - and when I looked back at a photo of Jane with all these children, I thought about how we knew a lot about Jessie, but she didn't get any accolades for bringing up all those children. This is my way of honouring her."

Head out and celebrate this weekend at Zeelandt Brewery, 14 Shaw Road, Eskdale, or take a seat at the Cone and Flower Garden Bar from noon until 9pm today and tomorrow.