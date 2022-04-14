Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Past performance no guarantee of future results

5 minutes to read
Much like chocolate coins, there's no governing body to validate crypto's worth. Photo / Supplied

Much like chocolate coins, there's no governing body to validate crypto's worth. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

If someone came up to you and offered to convert your cash to a handful of chocolate coins, would you accept them as legitimate currency even though their real-world buying power is severely limited?

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.