Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: In times of indecision, professional advice is the best course of action

6 minutes to read
There are many fields where it is accepted that, in order to succeed, one must have professional aid, golf being one of them. Finance is no different says Nick Stewart. Photo / NZME

There are many fields where it is accepted that, in order to succeed, one must have professional aid, golf being one of them. Finance is no different says Nick Stewart. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

OPINION:
There are many fields where it is accepted that, in order to succeed, one must have professional aid.

Take golf for example – no pro player is going to go without a caddie. To do

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.