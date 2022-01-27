Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: For want of a nail

5 minutes to read
Complaints about lending have increased with banks wary of the risk, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Complaints about lending have increased with banks wary of the risk, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

We've seen some scathing accounts of the new Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

Complaints about lending have increased with banks leery of the risk leading to reports of people being turned down

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.