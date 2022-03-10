Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Expensive groceries adds to heavy load

6 minutes to read
The cost of the essentials - food, fuel, and putting a roof over your head - have skyrocketed in the past few years. Photo / Supplied

The cost of the essentials - food, fuel, and putting a roof over your head - have skyrocketed in the past few years. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

To the average punter, expensive groceries are yet another piece of straw on top of a heavy load.

New Zealand's inflation has gone up 5.9 per cent from the December 2020 quarter to the December

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.