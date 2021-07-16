Campervan flips in winds on Napier-Taupo highway

A campervan reportedly blown off State Highway 5 by a gust on Saturday morning. Photo / Triden Antonio Kingi Harris-bush

Authorities were late this morning considering closing State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo because of winds which were reported to have flipped a campervan.

The incident was understood to have happened just before 11.30am, and emergency services were still on the way to the scene in the Te Haroto area when contacted by Hawke's Bay Today.

Trees or branches were also reported to be on the road in the area although not blocking the highway.

The incidents happened as a storm hitting the lower North Island started moving into the Hawke's Bay region.

National meteorological agency MetService's forecast for Hawke's Bay issued about 9am was for strong northerly and gales gusting up to 90 km/h in exposed places, turning northwest and easing during the evening Rain was forecast about the ranges, with heavy falls, spreading elsewhere in the afternoon, then clearing late evening.