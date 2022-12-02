The call goes out to communities for help with Christmas Cheer Appeal.

The call goes out to communities for help with Christmas Cheer Appeal.

Communities across Hawke’s Bay are known for their generosity and at this time of the year, it is needed more than ever.

People are being asked to come together and give what they can this Christmas, to lift the spirits of others less fortunate in the community.

Around 450 households, of families and individuals of all ages and nominated by community agencies, will benefit from the Napier side of the appeal with about 550 families set to receive “cheer” support in Hastings through cash and gift donations.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise says giving at Christmas time and seeing the smiles on the recipients’ faces is one of the best feelings.

“Off the back of a global pandemic and with rising living costs, among other obstacles, we really do need donations this year more than ever.

“Parcels from the Christmas Cheer Appeal are often the only gifts many Napier families receive.

“Thank you to everyone who has given so much to this appeal in the past, and those of you who will do so this year. It is sincerely appreciated,” Wise said..

Napier Christmas Cheer co-ordinator Hellene Overend said the appeal will help thousands of less fortunate people through Christmas with gift and food parcels the cheer crews put together and distribute.

“There will be many people facing all sorts of difficulties this Christmas, taking away the magic and excitement that the majority of us expect to experience at this time of year,” Overend said.

“Doing things for others is a powerful way to boost our own happiness by supporting people in our community with a hand up.”

Along with great food goodies the Cheer teams also provide new gifts for all ages, and Overend said in the past they had run low on gifts for elderly living alone.

Cash donations can be made through Westpac account 03-0698-0289001-00 for Napier and ANZ account 01-0646-0021425-55 for Hastings.

For more information on how to donate visit https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

Gifts and non-perishable food items can be donated at the following locations:

Napier drop off centres - Mitre 10 Napier, Napier Library, NCC Customer Service, Taradale Paper Plus and HB Today office.

Hastings drop off centres - Hawke’s Bay Today, Heretaunga St, Flaxmere Library, Hastings Library, Havelock North Library.