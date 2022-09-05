Toby Walker, Charlotte Patu and Josiah Max were all chosen to receive the trophy. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were congratulations all around for the three winners of this year's Wackrow Award in the Tararua District Council chambers this week.

Josiah Max, Charlotte Patu and Toby Walker had all been nominated for the annual award, which was run by the Dannevirke Community Board.

Pat Walshe, chairman of Dannevirke Community Board, Claire Chapman and Gary McKernon. The judging was difficult this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

The panel of judges, which included board members as well as community representatives, weren't able to choose a winner, so decided all three of them deserved the top honour.

Claire Chapman, of Tararua REAP, and one of the judges, said it had been "incredibly difficult".

"It is the first year that we just couldn't call it."

During the judging, the three nominees were asked questions by the panel on how they had supported their peers during Covid.

"All three of them spoke honestly," Chapman said.

Josiah Max is a school leader at Totara College and has helped with theatre productions. Photo / Leanne Warr

Charlotte Patu is a Totara College student who does voluntary work among other things. Photo / Leanne Warr

Toby Walker, a student at Dannevirke High School, is involved in the performing arts. Photo / Leanne Warr

They had talked about ways they had helped their peers through Covid and had all taken leadership roles, she said.

"They're dedicated to growing that leadership role."

The judges felt each nominee was outstanding in their own way.

"You're all very different to each other in what you give to the community," Chapman told the three students at the award ceremony.

She also offered congratulations to their families because family support played a big part in their achievements.

"My heart is feeling really full today for the next generation coming through," Chapman said.

"While we hear all of the bad things and the negative things going on in the world and it hurts our hearts, there is a lot of hope here."

The trophy was donated as a memorial to Graeme Wackrow who spent a lot of time with youth in the community. Photo / Police museum

The Wackrow Awards were named after a young police officer, Graeme Wackrow.

Sergeant Gary McKernon, of Dannevirke, spoke about the reason for the Wackrow Award. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sergeant Gary McKernon, of Dannevirke, gave a brief biography of the young man, who had worked with Dannevirke Community Board member Ross MacDonald in the police.

Wackrow was born in Inglewood and wanted to be a police officer from an early age.

At 19, he was accepted into the police as a sworn officer, but after serving for two years and eight months, he resigned to gain more life experience.

In 1983, he rejoined police and requested a posting to Dannevirke.

In March 1984, Wackrow was killed while on duty when his vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

"When you join the police, you join a family," McKernon said.

He said through the award, Graeme Wackrow was remembered, especially for the time he spent with youth in the community.

In 1987, his parents donated a trophy in his memory, which then became the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

"This award has an emphasis on service to our community, recognising young people who give service to the community, supporting the work of local voluntary groups and organisations."

Mayor Tracey Collis: The Wackrow Award recognises the outstanding work young people do in the Dannevirke community. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mayor Tracey Collis said she wasn't surprised to see the names of the three students as nominees in the award because she had seen the good work they did in the community.

She said judging the Wackrow Awards was something she never wanted to do because it was "just too tough".

Josiah and Charlotte are both students at Totara College and Toby is a student at Dannevirke High School.