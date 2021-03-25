CAB serving New Zealand for 50 years

Napier CAB manager Jenny Pearce.

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is celebrating 50 years of service in Aotearoa.

This means countless hours of advice to the public, providing information on everything from housing and consumer rights to immigration and employment.

This is a time to recognise the thousands of skilled CAB volunteers and staff who dedicate their time to providing free, confidential advice and access to the rights and services people need.

The CAB has been working for positive social change for 50 years in an ever-changing world and is ready to serve the public for the next five decades and beyond.

A people-centred service is more valued now than ever and is a service that the CAB is proud to deliver.

In this age of uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the future – a future filled with change for good.

"We are proud of the legacy the CAB has created and for the future it will forge," says Napier CAB manager Jenny Pearce.

"We want to remind everyone that our service remains free, trustworthy and confidential – where people can pop in and visit, call us on the phone, or contact us via our website by using live chat or sending a message.

CAB volunteer Alwyn helps a client.

"We want to acknowledge our hard-working volunteers and staff. Our volunteers are diverse, skilled, experienced and empathetic to any story or situation that comes our way."

CAB volunteers are dedicated to giving back to their community and undertake an intensive training process ensuring they are ready for queries and issues and provide options based on research.

"We take the time to listen and aim to ensure you get the information you need – whether it's about your rights in a particular situation or to find a specific service, we will find a way forward," Jenny says.

To celebrate this milestone, CAB is offering two more opportunities to the citizens of Napier and surrounding areas.

"On March 16 we launched our next Well Women's course for migrant women. This is a 10-week course to help women become more settled, more empowered, more resilient and happier living in New Zealand. The previous course held last year was a great success."

A collaboration with Workbridge employment consultants will also be available at the bureau to assist anyone looking for employment to get their CV updated so that it will stand out to employers. Volunteers will also give information about employment rights and obligations.

"You can visit us at 126 Hastings St, Napier South or call 06 835 9664 We're here to help."

CAB is celebrating and promoting what it does in communities around Aotearoa. There are more than 80 CAB locations throughout New Zealand.

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is a nationwide, but locally based, community organisation that provides free, confidential, independent information and advice. The CAB helps people to know and understand their rights and responsibilities and to find the community services they need.

In a time of Covid-19, Citizens Advice Bureau staff and volunteers mobilised straight away and adapted their way of delivering services. Further details were captured in a report Citizens Advice Bureau – Supporting people through Covid-19. www.cab.org.nz

■ For more information, contact us at the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau, 126 Hastings St., (above the BNZ, Napier), open 9am-4pm weekdays and 9.30am-11am on Saturdays. Phone 06 835 9664, call free on 0800 367 222 or email anytime to napier@cab.org.nz. No appointment necessary. We are here to help and confidentiality is assured.