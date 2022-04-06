The new CAB Monday team (from left) Janet, Christine, Jenny, Wendy and Jan.

Have you ever made a phone call to try to talk to a real person and only receive an automated message telling you to go online?

Or maybe found out that you have to fill out a complicated form online and you don't have a "proper" computer? What if your internet connection was limited? Or English wasn't your first language? Or you were vision impaired? Or didn't have a credit card?

What if you needed help to understand, and what you really wanted was someone to talk to?

The internet is rapidly becoming the way for people to interact with government agencies. But there are many ordinary people who do not have access to the internet and have never learnt the skills to do things online. This leaves people feeling frustrated, isolated and excluded from being able to do things they used to be able to do.

Volunteers at Citizen Advice Bureau (CAB) help clients to overcome aspects of digital exclusion and assist them to solve their problems and take the next steps.

Many government agencies are withdrawing their physical presence and expect people to be able to use the internet. Information and services are increasingly found online which form challenges and barriers for many.

The CAB recognises that digital is not always best and retaining real people for services is critical to ensure that all people are supported.

Older people are struggling with the removal or decline of systems and services that they used to use. They find it more difficult to access information and even stay connected with their own families.

A woman, aged 78, rang the CAB asking for the physical address of her power company. CAB found this for her online. She had been waiting on the phone to the power company for more than an hour. She was tired of waiting so decided to go and see them in person.

She has a computer that she uses for keeping in touch with family and didn't want to use it for "business purposes".

You may be surprised, but digital exclusion is not just about older people. Many younger people experience frustration and need support to find information from the internet.

A young person, aged 17, is applying for a passport and wanted someone to be his identity referee. He has no computer or Wi-Fi access so is not able to apply online. CAB printed out a passport renewal form and explained who an identity referee could be.

You may ask yourself why is it such a problem?

CAB have clients who do not have access to a computer or to reliable and affordable internet. Computers and the internet cost money and there is the question of affordability for many people.

Then there is the problem of people lacking the skills or confidence to be able to use the internet.

CAB also have clients who have English as a second language which makes completing important online processes difficult. And of course, there are many people who simply want to talk to someone face to face. The choice has been taken away.

Some examples of government services who have scaled back on person-to-person support include the following:

• Immigration New Zealand has closed its counter services and stopped printing paper forms. CAB volunteers now print these forms for people needing to fill out immigration forms.

• Tenancy Services has made it very difficult for people to complete a paper-based application to the Tenancy Tribunal.

• Department of Internal Affairs has stopped printing passport renewal forms.

• Employment Mediation Services has now become an online process, with no accessible paper-based option.

Digital processes are not simple and straightforward. The government operated online authentication system RealMe is not easy to use and produces frustrations for many. And then the KiwiSaver withdrawal process is something many people ask CAB volunteers to assist with.

The social welfare system tells people to apply online or to use MyMSD, when what they really need is time with another person who can guide, support and assist person to person.

A client was sent to CAB by Work and Income so she could be helped to register for MyMSD and get a job seeker benefit. She doesn't have or use a computer.

CAB helped her to complete the MyMSD application process as far as possible with the information she had available.

Many people may have a mobile phone but these are often not suitable for reading and navigating large amounts of information or filling in online forms. Some people can make use of free services in the community such as libraries, but not everyone is able to access these services or feel comfortable in a public setting.

A client said she doesn't have a computer and the cost of getting internet into her home is too expensive. She uses a computer at the library, which only allows limited time. The client wanted help with looking for work and accessing job agencies online.

Then there is the concern about paying online. Important transactions such as paying bills, meeting tax obligations, paying for visas, passports and citizenship produce an additional challenge for many in this digital world.

An elderly client rang to ask where he can go to pay his bills. He used to pay them at his local PostShop but it has closed and Kiwibank will not take his payments. CAB looked online to find another PostShop for him as he said he does not want to start to use a computer to pay for things online.

CAB have many clients asking for help to assist them in navigating the internet. These clients need and value the opportunity to work through their issues with another person, to be listened to and supported to take the next steps.

A client asked for support, explaining she was not confident searching online herself – she wants a real person to talk to. For these clients, being told by government and other agencies to look online is an unsatisfactory response and does not support wellbeing. Let's hope the Government will pause and recognise that digital is not the best for every person or for every situation.

For more information on a campaign launched by CAB go to www.cab.org.nz and search for Digital Exclusion Campaign.

Anyone who wants to ask for advice can contact the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau in Bower House, Bower St, Monday to Friday 9am-4pm on 06 8359664 or 0800 367 222 or send an email on napier@cab.org.nz.

At this time, we are not taking face to face clients. This situation is under constant review and will depend on the covid situation. Confidentiality is always assured.