CAB has advice for grandparents

Napier CAB manager Jenny Pearce.

The idea of becoming a grandparent can be exciting and a bit daunting at the same time, depending on our role as grandparents. Many grandparents enjoy interacting with their grandkids without the day-to-day responsibilities of parents. This can mean a weekend together every now and then, an afternoon playdate, babysitting in the evening, or chats on the phone or even emails written. Sometimes however, life circumstances change or maybe things just haven't gone to plan and it can often fall to grandparents to take on full or part-time responsibility for their grandchildren.

An increasing number of grandparents are now taking on the parenting role for their grandchildren. This means giving up leisure time, maybe plans for holidays and travel are no longer viable, and even their independence has disappeared. For these grandparents, they are now required to step back into the role of a parent. Day-to-day managing a home, meeting schedules, cooking meals, homework and playdates all become everyday life once again. And this does not include the stress factors for not only the grandparents but also the children themselves.

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) Napier regularly has clients phoning or emailing and asking for advice about the care of children.

A client called recently about the guardianship of her grandchild. Nan has been looking after her granddaughter for four years unofficially. Nan's daughter has been in a violent relationship with a drug user. Nan asked for help and advice to give her granddaughter the protection she felt was needed. The help and suggestions given, included explaining the rights that grandparents have under family law in New Zealand. The law sets out what to do if there are issues with parenting and the care of children, including applying to the Family Court for a parenting order or guardianship order. Under the act, grandparents are classified as "members of the child's wider family, whanau or family group". This means that grandparents, although recognised as having an important role in a child's life, will need to ask permission of the court to make an application for parenting or guardianship. If the Family Court agrees, the grandparents can become joint guardians (along with the parents or the court) or they could take away the parents' guardianship if it is believed the parents are not fit to be guardians.

For more information go to www.cab.org.nz and in the space bar type in:

"I'm looking after my grandchild because his parents can't – how do I apply for guardianship of the child?"

Or go to the Ministry of Justice website and find more information on how to apply for a

Family Court Order.

Grandparents taking on such an important role as raising their grandkids need support. A group called Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ offers information, education and provides community support to caregivers and whanau. For more information on this group give CAB Napier a call.

Another important issue for grandparents taking on the role of looking after the grandkids fulltime is money. Are they entitled to any financial assistance? The answer is simply, maybe. Grandparents can apply for the Unsupported Child's Benefit if they are caring for a child aged under 18 years because their parents are not able to. This benefit is not means tested so it still may be possible to receive it even if the grandparents have an income.

For more information go to www.cab.org.nz and in the space bar type: "I am raising my grandchild because the parents can't – am I entitled to any financial assistance or any other support to help me?"

There are other possible benefits and for more information go to the Work and Income website. There is an online tool to work out eligibility and information about how to apply. So, if you are a grandparent raising a grandchild, or you know of someone who is, there is support and advice in our community.

Anyone who wants to ask for advice can contact the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau in Bower House, Bower St, Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm on (06) 835 9664 or 0800 367 222, email napier@cab.org.nz or visit www.cab.org.nz. Confidentiality is always assured.