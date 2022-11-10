Buster, a one-and-a-half-year-old mastiff cross, is looking for his forever home. Photo / Supplied

Are you looking to add a furry friend to the family? Well, Buster, a one-and-a-half-year-old mastiff cross, could be the pup for you.

Full of energy, Buster loves walks and still has some playful puppy traits.

The young dog is very friendly and is looking for his forever family.

He needs some training on the lead, but he is a fast learner and already sits on command for treats, so it will make training easy.

Buster is a strong boy and will need a family that will be able to handle him and give him lots of exercise.

He will fit right into a family dynamic; however, he will suit a home with kids who have had dogs and will know how to act around the new dog.

Hastings District Council Animal Control doesn't know how Buster is around cats, but knows he will get along with canine friends.

When adopting a dog from the HDC Animal Control centre, there is a flat rate fee of $265.

This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping.

If you think Buster might be the dog for your family, you will need to arrange an in-person visit.

If you think Buster might have a place in your home, visit:

www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/service/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/.

The HDC Animal Control Centre has a number of dogs looking for their forever homes, so if Buster isn't for you, there may be another pound pup you fall in love with.