Bush netball team wins gold at Whanganui Masters Games

The Bush netball team that won gold at the Whanganui Masters Games recently, (from left), back row – Belinda Hunter, Jo Donaldson (ref), Cindy Sew-Hoy, Margaret Jane, Sela Byrne, Dana Paul; front row – Holly Swansson, Melanie Bolton and Robyn Hanks.

A Bush netball team won gold in the 35 plus Social/Competitive grade of the Whanganui Masters Games over the week of February 8-13.

This team comprises five Bush players and three from Waimate in South Canterbury, a relationship that started last year when this tournament was hosted in Dunedin.

Needing extra numbers, the three South Canterbury women joined Bush for the tournament, winning silver and having so much fun they readily agreed to come north for the North Island version.

This year the team went one better, winning gold in beating an Auckland team by eight goals in the final after six other games.

Sela Byrne from Dannevirke says she has been playing for Bush for a decade and really enjoys the club, which has a mix of Dannevirke, Woodville, country and Pahiatua players.

She is looking forward to getting along to the club trials on March 2 at 6pm. She says her team wish to return for the Dunedin Masters in 2022.