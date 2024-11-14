“The leaky building crisis in the 1990s and early 2000s was a huge failure in the building sector estimated to have cost more than $11 billion with most of that cost falling on the consumer.

“However, it’s time for a change. Councils are risk averse. That’s why our building inspectors are so cautious, because if things go wrong down the line and the building firm, designer or architects are no longer around it’s the council that’s left to pick up the pieces.

“This is a massive opportunity to have a more streamlined process.”

The reforms don’t mean a handyman can sign off his work.

“We are talking about professional builders or building companies who are insured, building repeatable design, single level, timber homes and offering home warranty.

“It would also mean less cost to the builder and therefore the consumer.

Hastings District Council chief executive To’osavili Nigel Bickle Photo: RNZ / Tom Kitchin

“There would obviously need to be checks and balances, but I think Master Builders should set the laws and standards.

“After all we are talking about work done by qualified builders, designers and architects.

“Councils’ only interest then would be from a planning point of view.

“We have to put the risk where it belongs, so when things go wrong consumers can go after the responsible parties.”

Design Builders HB director Tara Todd said the proposed building reforms had some strong benefits.

“It’s good that councils will be grouping together and pooling resources especially here in Hawke’s Bay where we have three.

“I like that they will be setting up a central point of contact and that there will be more consistency throughout the country around consents.

“At the moment we are a national company dealing with a lot of different rules. For example, we are able to use our cladding in Napier and CHB but Hastings council won’t let us use it.”

However, she says more information is needed. “At the moment it’s very broad.”

Local Government New Zealand president Sam Broughton says councils are “cautiously optimistic” the proposed scheme will result in a more efficient building process.

“While many councils around Aotearoa will be in favour of measures to streamline the building consent process in their region, just like with any regulatory system there is a need for appropriate checks, balances and strict quality control to be in place.

“The Government has indicated that additional safeguards will be put in place, both to minimise the likelihood of defective building work and to have a clear pathway for customers to remedy issues. This is important; we need to ensure that both councils and homeowners are protected from risk as best as possible.”

An area of concern for LGNZ is the issue of long-term security over indemnity insurance.

“Some issues can take many years to manifest and historically councils have been left to pick up the tab. So it’s vital that the new legislation removes any liability from councils for the works being certified – so that neither they nor affected homeowners are saddled with costs if an issue occurs,” says Broughton.

“LGNZ looks forward to engaging with the Government on the next steps of these proposed building reforms, particularly around what local government’s role will be under the new scheme.”

A Building Consent System report by David Kelly, who was chief executive of the Registered Master Builders Association for nine years, said the system as currently administered does not incentivise designers and builders to invest in, and improve, their processes and capabilities in the knowledge that such investments will result in a faster and more reliable pathway.

And a circuit breaker is needed to recognise and reward sector capability and to exempt low-risk work from the current weight of consenting requirements, the report says.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.