Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Brothers: The All Black connection to Hawke's Bay's newest cafe

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin
4 mins to read
Bryn Evans and his wife Halle are looking forward to welcoming diners to Brother, a new cafe in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bryn Evans and his wife Halle are looking forward to welcoming diners to Brother, a new cafe in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

As the door closes on his professional rugby career, former All Black Bryn Evans and his wife Halle are embarking on their new business venture in Havelock North – and it's very much a family

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today