Bridging the gap: Redclyffe Bridge link could re-open in mid-July

Work on the site of the Redclyffe Bridge, part of which was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle almost five months ago. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings District Council hopes a temporary bridge to replace the Redclyffe Bridge between Taradale and Waiohiki, and Napier and Hastings, will re-open by the middle of this month - five months after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The nearly 89-year-old bridge over the Tūtaekurī River, a key route between Napier and Hastings, was badly damaged when one span towards the Waiohiki end was knocked out by the weight of debris, including a shipping container, farm machinery and logs, during the cyclone on the morning of February 14.

The council, facing replacement or significant repairs to about 40 bridges in its area, had hoped the two-lane temporary structure would be open by the end of June, but there had been some delays because of further heavy rain and flooding.

Deconstruction of the existing bridge began in May, and it is now estimated the replacement will be ready for use by mid-late July.

As well as reconnecting Waiohiki and Taradale and reducing travel times for the Puketapu community, who have had to endure a lengthy detour since the Puketapu Bridge was destroyed, the installation is expected to relieve some of the congestion on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway and its two-lane bridge, which also crosses over the Tūtaekurī River.

The council is also considering options for the single-lane Brookfields Bridge, another that crosses over the Tūtaekurī River and which had a central span knocked out by the flooded river in the cyclone.

Options for the link, between Pākōwhai and Meeanee, include the possibility of a two-lane bridge with a cycle lane, but no timing has been set.

All road access between Napier and Hastings was closed for three days after the cyclone before the State Highway 51 route between Clive and Napier was re-opened for emergency and other crucial services, but it was not until more than 10 days after the cyclone that the Hawke’s Bay Expressway was re=opened.

