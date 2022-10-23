Three people have been injured in a serious crash on Maraekakaho Rd near Bridge Pa on Sunday morning, including one elderly person. Photo / Paul Taylor

An 86-year-old man remained in a stable condition in hospital following a serious crash near Bridge Pa on Sunday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the crash on Maraekakaho Rd, between Mangaroa Rd and Stock Rd and about 8.49am.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle attended the scene and transported one person with serious injuries, one person with moderate injuries and one person with minor injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said on Sunday evening that an 86-year-old man was in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital, while a man and a woman were discharged on Sunday.

The police spokeswoman said one person was trapped for a short time but managed to get out of the vehicle.